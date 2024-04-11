https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russian-armed-forces-launch-massive-strike-on-ukraines-fuel-and-energy-facilities---mod-1117865865.html

Russian Armed Forces Launch Massive Strike on Ukraine's Fuel and Energy Facilities - MoD

Russian Armed Forces Launch Massive Strike on Ukraine's Fuel and Energy Facilities - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian military carried out a massive precision strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure targets overnight, achieving their objectives, the Ministry of Defense reported.

2024-04-11T10:08+0000

2024-04-11T10:08+0000

2024-04-11T10:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

ministry of defense

russian ministry of defense

russia

armed forces of ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111551188_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_033fbb86c24b4ba26aca7819364778cd.jpg

"In response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian oil and gas industry and energy facilities, last night the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted a massive precision strike using long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, on the fuel and energy complex objects of Ukraine. The strike objectives have been achieved. All targets have been hit," the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.The ministry added that "as a result, the operations of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises have been disrupted, the transfer of reserves to combat zones has been disrupted, and the supply of fuel to units and military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been hampered."Furthermore, the Russian Rocket Forces, aviation, and artillery destroyed three Ukrainian depots of missile and artillery weapons, as well as aviation munitions, along with a launch pad of the S-125 surface-to-air missile system, the Defense Ministry stated.Reporting on the progress of the special military operation in the Kherson region, the ministry said that Russian forces inflicted fire damage on several Ukrainian Armed Forces formations, destroying up to 35 soldiers, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 152mm towed howitzer Giatsint-B.In the Donetsk region, the ministry said, Ukraine has lost more than 500 soldiers over the past 24 hours."The armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 520 servicemen, three armored personnel carriers and four vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine has also lost up to 275 soldiers and 2 tanks in the Avdeyevka vicinity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/ukrainian-drone-attacks-building-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-no-injuries--statement-1117823880.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, special military operation progress