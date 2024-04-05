https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/russia-carries-out-massive-strikes-in-response-to-ukraines-attempts-to-damage-oilgas-facilities-1117759332.html
Russia Unleashes Massive Retaliation in Response to Ukraine's Bid to Damage Oil & Gas Facilities
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out 39 strikes on Ukrainian energy and military facilities in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian oil and gas and energy facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine has lost more than 2,110 soldiers in the Donetsk area over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 15 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region, as well as have taken control of the village of Vodyane in the Donetsk People's Republic in the Avdeyevka area.Ukraine has also lost more than 1,695 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, over 760 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 270 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, and more than 240 soldiers in the Kherson area.
12:28 GMT 05.04.2024 (Updated: 12:30 GMT 05.04.2024)
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out 39 strikes on Ukrainian energy and military facilities in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian oil and gas and energy facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"From March 31 to April 5, the Russian armed forces have carried out 39 massive strikes with high-precision long-range land- and air-based weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, on Ukrainian energy industry facilities, as well as enterprises of military-industrial complex, air defense systems, arsenals, fuel depots, temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries in response to attempts by the Kiev regime to cause damage to oil and gas industry and energy facilities in Russia
," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that "the objectives of the strikes were achieved and all the targeted objects
were hit".
Ukraine has lost more than 2,110 soldiers in the Donetsk area over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 15 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region, as well as have taken control of the village of Vodyane in the Donetsk People's Republic in the Avdeyevka area.
"The enemy lost more than 2,110 soldiers, six tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 89 vehicles and 40 field artillery pieces [in the Donetsk area]," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost more than 1,695 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, over 760 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 270 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, and more than 240 soldiers in the Kherson area.