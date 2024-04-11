https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/us-seeks-to-cool-iran-israel-strife-as-imminent-attack-on-tel-aviv-looms--report-1117862156.html
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier vowed Israel “will be punished” for its attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.
US Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk has urged the foreign ministers of Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to ask Iran "to lower tensions with Israel" after a deadly Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy in Syria in early April, Reuters cited unnamed sources as saying.McGurk asked the top diplomats to contact their Iranian colleague to convey the message, which they did, the sources added.This comes after unnamed intelligence officials told Bloomberg News that the US and its allies believe that a "major missile or drone attack by Iran or its proxies on Israel is imminent.""US and Western intelligence indicates an attack from Iran and its proxies may not necessarily come from Israel’s north, where Tehran’s ally Hezbollah in Lebanon is located," according to the officials.Israeli Strike on Iran's Diplomatic MissionOn April 1, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported an airstrike by the Israeli Air Force on the General Consulate of Iran in Damascus. The building also housed the residence of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Syria, Hossein Akbari, who was unharmed during the attack. The missile strike resulted in the complete destruction of the consulate.According to a statement released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite military unit, seven IRGC officers were killed in the attack. Among them were two high-ranking generals who served as advisors - Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Hajizadeh."The Zionist regime [Israel] must bear in mind that it won’t be able to achieve its sinister objectives with such inhumane measures and will have to face the growing strength of the resistance front and also the free nations’ hatred and aversion to its illegitimate nature,” Raisi added.The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, stated that it "reserves the right" to personally respond to Tel Aviv's airstrike and to determine how "to punish the aggressor." In an apparent nod to the Jewish state, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for his part, said that "The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and will be punished."
