Biden Growing Frustrated With Congress Delay to Approve Ukraine Aid, No Plan B - Reports

The Biden administration is growing frustrated with Congress' delay in approving new Ukraine aid because it has no backup plan to help Kiev, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is growing frustrated with Congress' delay in approving new Ukraine aid because it has no backup plan to help Kiev, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The report said on Thursday that the Biden administration is also growing frustrated with allies in Europe over delays on their part to put together a plan to use profits from frozen sovereign Russian assets to help Ukraine.
There are concerns mounting that Russian forces could make major gains in Ukraine in the coming weeks, the report noted.
US officials said "there is no Plan B” for the United States to help Ukraine aside from the $60 billion in military aid included in the Senate-passed supplemental bill, the report said.
Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that he and his colleagues are still reviewing different options to potentially take on the Ukraine aid issue.
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republican hardliners have threatened to move forward on a motion to oust Johnson from his position as House Speaker if they are displeased with his handling of funding for Ukraine.
The United States has been unable to provide Ukraine with significant security packages
since funding ran out in late December.