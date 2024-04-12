https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/china-calls-us-decision-to-put-mid-range-missile-system-in-asia-pacific-dangerous-trend-1117884540.html

China Calls US Decision to Put Mid-Range Missile System in Asia-Pacific Dangerous Trend

The US decision to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region is a dangerous trend and China will resolutely oppose it, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Friday.

On Wednesday, a US Army Pacific spokesperson told Sputnik that the United States is on track to deploy a medium-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year. "The US intention to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region is a dangerous trend that will seriously threaten the security of the countries in the region and cause serious damage to regional peace and stability. China resolutely opposes this and will resolutely oppose it," Wu told reporters.The planned deployment of a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific would be the first of its kind since the United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987. The INF Treaty previously prohibited the United States and Russia from possessing surface-launched medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.However, both the United States and Russia withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019.It's still unclear what US ally in the Asia-Pacific will host the mid-range missile system, but the United States reportedly hopes it will serve as a deterrent to China.The Chinese Embassy in Washington said the US plans to deploy the mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific will undermine regional stability.The United States must refrain from introducing bloc confrontation, conflict and turmoil to the Asia-Pacific, Liu added.

