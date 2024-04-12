International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/israel-expects-irans-direct-attack-within-next-24-to-48-hours---reports-1117879966.html
Israel Expects Iran's Direct Attack Within Next 24 to 48 Hours - Reports
Israel Expects Iran's Direct Attack Within Next 24 to 48 Hours - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel is expecting a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
2024-04-12T02:30+0000
2024-04-12T02:30+0000
world
israel
iran
the wall street journal
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117788421_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_839c5519094a107af701b5ec6c9326c9.jpg
The report said on Thursday, citing a person briefed by the Iranian leadership, that no final decision has been made yet, although plans for an attack are being discussed. On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. The Syrian Health Ministry said the next day that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.US media reported earlier, citing Iranian and US intelligence sources, that Iran plans to strike dozens of sensitive targets in Israel, including energy infrastructure and various other facilities, using ballistic missiles and drones carrying explosives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/irans-top-8-missiles-that-could-strike-israel-1117873177.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117788421_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b77ce823cf8cc5d0b01366bc600f261.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
will iran attack israel, iran israel relations, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike
will iran attack israel, iran israel relations, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike

Israel Expects Iran's Direct Attack Within Next 24 to 48 Hours - Reports

02:30 GMT 12.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZIsrael's F-35 Lightning II fighter jet flies over the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern city of Beer Sheva, on June 29, 2023
Israel's F-35 Lightning II fighter jet flies over the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern city of Beer Sheva, on June 29, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Israel is expecting a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The report said on Thursday, citing a person briefed by the Iranian leadership, that no final decision has been made yet, although plans for an attack are being discussed.
The report also cited a US official familiar with the situation as saying on Thursday that intelligence reports of the United States indicate an Iranian strike within days, "possibly on Israeli soil."
On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. The Syrian Health Ministry said the next day that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.
Iranian soldiers stand next to a Kheibar missile (R) and a Shahab-3 missile (L) during a rally marking al-Quds (Jerusalem) day, in street at the capital Tehran, on April 29, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
Military
Iran's Top 8 Missiles That Could Strike Israel
Yesterday, 16:50 GMT
US media reported earlier, citing Iranian and US intelligence sources, that Iran plans to strike dozens of sensitive targets in Israel, including energy infrastructure and various other facilities, using ballistic missiles and drones carrying explosives.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала