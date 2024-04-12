https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-french-ambassador-over-sejournes-remark-on-dialogue-1117890759.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Sejourne’s Remark on Dialogue

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned French Ambassador in Moscow Pierre Levy in connection with the recent remark by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne about his lack of interest in dialogue with Russia.

"On April 12, French Ambassador to Russia P. Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. In connection with recent statements by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France S. Sejourne about the lack of interest on the French side in talking to Russian officials because the statements they publish allegedly contain false information, the French ambassador was pointed out to the unacceptability of such statements, which have nothing to do with reality," the ministry said in a statement. Russia considers Sejourne’s statement as a deliberate action of Paris aimed at undermining a possibility of dialogue between the countries, the ministry added.

