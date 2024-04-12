https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/swiss-efforts-to-be-wasted-if-moscow-given-ultimatum-after-ukraine-conference---lavrov-1117886683.html

Swiss Efforts to Be Wasted if Moscow Given Ultimatum After Ukraine Conference - Lavrov

Swiss efforts made at achieving peace in Ukraine will be wasted if Russia is given ultimatums after the first summit in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"First of all, they [organizers of the conference in Switzerland] are not going to invite us. They just blatantly said that they needed to ‘issue a collective ultimatum’ to Russia first. Well, that just blows any chance of any success for this ‘Swiss effort,” Lavrov told a briefing in Minsk. Lavrov also called giving Moscow ultimatums a “path to nowhere,” adding that Ukraine and the West have no desire “to conduct business in a fair manner.”Switzerland to Decide on Sending Invitation to Russia to Ukraine Summit ‘Soon’ - Swiss FMSwitzerland will evaluate various statements made by Russia regarding the Ukraine peace summit and will decide on sending an invitation to Moscow in the coming days, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Friday.

