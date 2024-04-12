International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/ukraine-asks-france-to-help-hold-positions-in-2024-to-launch-new-counteroffensive--reports-1117887775.html
Ukraine Asks France to Help Hold Positions in 2024 to Launch New Counteroffensive - Reports
Ukraine Asks France to Help Hold Positions in 2024 to Launch New Counteroffensive - Reports
Sputnik International
Kiev has asked Paris to help the Ukrainian military hold the positions on the battlefield this year so that it can launch a new counteroffensive in 2025, a French official who took part in the talks with the Ukrainian authorities has told Le Figaro newspaper.
2024-04-12T12:11+0000
2024-04-12T12:25+0000
military
sergey lavrov
ukraine
kiev
russia
nato
russia-nato showdown
military aid
foreign military aid
us military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116957421_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_ea2baa0a0a9be62651ea82956412b331.jpg
"The Ukrainians are telling us: help us make it through 2024, and we will be able to resume the counteroffensive in 2025," the official said. Ukraine is in need of the SAMP/T air defense system, the official added. However, MBDA, which manufactures the Aster 30 missiles for the platform, will not be able to provide Kiev with more missiles in the near future, as the French military also needs them, Le Figaro reported. Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/over-1-billion-in-us-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-could-be-stolen--report-1116128480.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116957421_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_3126ddd5a5a660f7bf551de1418b790c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

Ukraine Asks France to Help Hold Positions in 2024 to Launch New Counteroffensive - Reports

12:11 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 12.04.2024)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaAmmunition is hanging from a tree branch as a Ukrainian serviceman walks by during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region
Ammunition is hanging from a tree branch as a Ukrainian serviceman walks by during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has asked Paris to help the Ukrainian military hold the positions on the battlefield this year so that it can launch a new counteroffensive in 2025, a French official who took part in the talks with the Ukrainian authorities has told Le Figaro newspaper.
"The Ukrainians are telling us: help us make it through 2024, and we will be able to resume the counteroffensive in 2025," the official said.
Ukraine is in need of the SAMP/T air defense system, the official added. However, MBDA, which manufactures the Aster 30 missiles for the platform, will not be able to provide Kiev with more missiles in the near future, as the French military also needs them, Le Figaro reported.

On June 4, 2023, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive against Russia. Kiev deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering heavy casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.

Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2024
World
Over $1 Billion in US Weapons Sent to Ukraine Could Be Stolen – Report
12 January, 10:06 GMT
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала