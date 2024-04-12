https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/us-expects-major-iranian-attack-against-israel-as-soon-as-friday---reports-1117888635.html
12:18 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 12.04.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States expects a major Iranian retaliation against Israel in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Damascus as soon as Friday, CBS reported, citing two US officials.
The attack may target
military sites inside the country with over 100 drones and dozens of missiles
, the report said.
The officials expressed concern over Israel's ability to defend against the attack of this scale. While acknowledging the potential for Iran to opt for a smaller-scale assault
to prevent a drastic escalation, they anticipated an imminent retaliation.
Tehran has not publicly indicated the method or timing of its retaliation, leaving uncertainty about the extent of Iran's potential actions. Should they choose a direct assault on Israel, there are concerns it could escalate the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip into a broader regional confrontation, the report added.
Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1. The attack destroyed the building, killing seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among them General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy Mohammad Hadi Hajizadeh. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.