US Moving More Assets to Mideast to Bolster Deterrence Ahead of Iran Retaliation
US Moving More Assets to Mideast to Bolster Deterrence Ahead of Iran Retaliation
Sputnik International
The US military is moving additional assets into the Middle East to bolster deterrence and force protection ahead of an anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel, a US defense official told Sputnik on Friday.
"We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces. We have no other information to add at this time," the official said when asked about reports the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier is sailing north through the Red Sea in a show of deterrence. Israeli media reported that the US aircraft carrier's movement toward Israel is meant to be a show of deterrence against Iran. According to an earlier Axios report, Tehran warned Washington that it will attack US forces in the Middle East if the US gets involved in a military confrontation between Iran and Israel. However, a US official told Axios that it's unclear if Iran is threatening to attack US forces in the region if they help Israel intercept Iranian missiles or only if they participate in an Israeli counteroffensive.
US Moving More Assets to Mideast to Bolster Deterrence Ahead of Iran Retaliation

18:36 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 12.04.2024)
In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria
In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military is moving additional assets into the Middle East to bolster deterrence and force protection ahead of an anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel, a US defense official told Sputnik on Friday.
"We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces. We have no other information to add at this time," the official said when asked about reports the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier is sailing north through the Red Sea in a show of deterrence. Israeli media reported that the US aircraft carrier's movement toward Israel is meant to be a show of deterrence against Iran.
According to an earlier Axios report, Tehran warned Washington that it will attack US forces in the Middle East if the US gets involved in a military confrontation between Iran and Israel.
However, a US official told Axios that it's unclear if Iran is threatening to attack US forces in the region if they help Israel intercept Iranian missiles or only if they participate in an Israeli counteroffensive.
Last week, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. Iran is expected to conduct retaliatory strikes against Israel in the coming hours or days.

