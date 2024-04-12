https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/us-moving-more-assets-to-mideast-to-bolster-deterrence-ahead-of-iran-retaliation-1117900439.html

US Moving More Assets to Mideast to Bolster Deterrence Ahead of Iran Retaliation

The US military is moving additional assets into the Middle East to bolster deterrence and force protection ahead of an anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel, a US defense official told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces. We have no other information to add at this time," the official said when asked about reports the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier is sailing north through the Red Sea in a show of deterrence. Israeli media reported that the US aircraft carrier's movement toward Israel is meant to be a show of deterrence against Iran. According to an earlier Axios report, Tehran warned Washington that it will attack US forces in the Middle East if the US gets involved in a military confrontation between Iran and Israel. However, a US official told Axios that it's unclear if Iran is threatening to attack US forces in the region if they help Israel intercept Iranian missiles or only if they participate in an Israeli counteroffensive.

