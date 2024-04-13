International
Russia’s Lavrov Condemns Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Talks With Amirabdollahian
Russia’s Lavrov Condemns Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Talks With Amirabdollahian
Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov criticized the deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The focus was on the situation in the Middle East. Russia reiterated its strong condemnation of the April 1 Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. It emphasized that any attempt to violate the integrity of diplomatic or consular premises, which is enshrined in Vienna conventions, is absolutely unacceptable, as are politically motivated murders," the statement read. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing contacts in relation to international and regional issues and expressed interest in a stronger political, diplomatic, economic and trade cooperation between their countries. Tensions in the Middle East escalated last week after Israel struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, destroying the diplomatic building and killing seven members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.
Russia’s Lavrov Condemns Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Talks With Amirabdollahian

15:14 GMT 13.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov criticized the deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The focus was on the situation in the Middle East. Russia reiterated its strong condemnation of the April 1 Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. It emphasized that any attempt to violate the integrity of diplomatic or consular premises, which is enshrined in Vienna conventions, is absolutely unacceptable, as are politically motivated murders," the statement read.
The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing contacts in relation to international and regional issues and expressed interest in a stronger political, diplomatic, economic and trade cooperation between their countries.
World
Moscow Says in Contact With Tehran on Iran's Possible Response to Israeli Strike
11 April, 13:55 GMT
Tensions in the Middle East escalated last week after Israel struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, destroying the diplomatic building and killing seven members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.
