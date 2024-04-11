https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/punishing-israel-for-consulate-attack-avoidable-had-unsc-condemned-it---iran-mission-to-un-1117873043.html

Punishing Israel for Consulate Attack Avoidable Had UNSC Condemned It - Iran Mission to UN

Iran would no longer have an imperative to punish Israel over the attack on its consulate in Damascus if the UN Security Council had condemned it, the Iranian mission to the UN said on Thursday.

"Had the UN Security Council condemned the Zionist regime’s reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated," the Iranian Mission said via the social media platform X.On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. The Syrian Health Ministry said the next day that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more.The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.US media have reported earlier, citing Iranian and US intelligence sources, that Tehran plans to strike dozens of sensitive targets in Israel, including energy infrastructure and various other facilities, using ballistic missiles and drones carrying explosives.

