Russia Expresses 'Utmost Concern' About Potential Escalation in Wake of Iran's Self-Defense Strikes

Russia Expresses 'Utmost Concern' About Potential Escalation in Wake of Iran's Self-Defense Strikes

Sputnik International

Iran launched a massive missile and drone barrage Saturday night targeting military facilities across Israel in retaliation to Tel Aviv's unprovoked April 1

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to Iran's overnight strikes inside Israel Sunday, citing the Islamic Republic's right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, but warning that numerous "unresolved" crises in the Middle East, and the behavior of Western powers, could lead to a further escalation in the region."Unfortunately, due to the position of its Western members, the UN Security Council was unable to adequately respond to the attack on the Iranian consular mission," the ministry added.Iran's mission to the United Nations announced Sunday that its overnight retaliatory attack on Israel had "concluded," but warned that "should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe."The mission also warned Israel's US allies, stressing that the conflict between Iran and "the rogue Israeli regime" is one "from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!"Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said later in the day Sunday that the "zealous and courageous children of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with the cooperation and coordination of all the defense and political sectors of the country, turned a new page in the history of Iran's authority and taught the Zionist enemy a lesson."

