Russia Expresses 'Utmost Concern' About Potential Escalation in Wake of Iran's Self-Defense Strikes
09:08 GMT 14.04.2024 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 14.04.2024)
Iran launched a massive missile and drone barrage Saturday night targeting military facilities across Israel in retaliation to Tel Aviv's unprovoked April 1 attack on the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria.
The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to Iran's overnight strikes inside Israel Sunday, citing the Islamic Republic's right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, but warning that numerous "unresolved" crises in the Middle East, and the behavior of Western powers, could lead to a further escalation in the region.
"On the night of April 14, a large number of missiles and drones were launched into Israel. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, this attack was carried out within the framework of the right of self-defense, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, in response to attacks on Iranian facilities in the region, including the attack on the building of the consular department of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1, which our country strongly condemned," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, due to the position of its Western members, the UN Security Council was unable to adequately respond to the attack on the Iranian consular mission," the ministry added.
"We express our utmost concern about another dangerous escalation in the region. We have repeatedly warned that the failure to resolve numerous crisis in the Middle East, especially in regard to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict...will lead to increased tensions. We call on all parties involved to exercise restraint. We hope that regional countries will solve existing problems through political and diplomatic means. We believe it is important that constructive international players contribute to this," the statement said.
Iran's mission to the United Nations announced Sunday that its overnight retaliatory attack on Israel had "concluded," but warned that "should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe."
The mission also warned Israel's US allies, stressing that the conflict between Iran and "the rogue Israeli regime" is one "from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!"
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said later in the day Sunday that the "zealous and courageous children of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with the cooperation and coordination of all the defense and political sectors of the country, turned a new page in the history of Iran's authority and taught the Zionist enemy a lesson."