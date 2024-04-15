https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/gallant-told-austin-israel-has-no-choice-but-to-strike-against-iran---reports-1117945087.html
Gallant Told Austin Israel 'Has No Choice' But to Strike Against Iran - Reports
Gallant Told Austin Israel 'Has No Choice' But to Strike Against Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke over the weekend with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and informed him that Israel has no choice but to attack Iran in response to the latter's retaliatory drone and missile strike on Saturday night, Axios reported on Monday, citing a US official and a source in the know.
2024-04-15T16:51+0000
2024-04-15T16:51+0000
2024-04-15T16:51+0000
military
middle east
yoav gallant
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
israel
iran
israel defense forces (idf)
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114113175_0:1:1023:576_1920x0_80_0_0_abfad5f9d5f305a14aac2eaa23653a9b.png
Gallant told Austin that Israel will not allow the Iranian attack to take place without a response, adding that the Netanyahu government also will not accept Iranian retaliatory attacks every time it strikes targets in Syria, the report said. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said earlier in the day that Israel will face an immediate and a larger-scale response if it decides to continue escalating tensions with Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/us-hard-pressed-to-react-as-iran-gets-complete-map-of-israeli-defense-capabilities-1117944044.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114113175_50:0:957:680_1920x0_80_0_0_70669f9fb2615f126973aa743a8de242.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel
Gallant Told Austin Israel 'Has No Choice' But to Strike Against Iran - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke over the weekend with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and informed him that Israel has no choice but to attack Iran in response to the latter's retaliatory drone and missile strike on Saturday night, Axios reported on Monday, citing a US official and a source in the know.