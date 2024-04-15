https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/dems-republicans-squabble-after-being-humiliated-by-irans-israel-strikes-1117942657.html

Dems, Republicans Squabble After Being Humiliated by Iran’s Israel Strike

Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel Saturday night in response to the April 1 strike on the Islamic Republic’s consulate in Damascus was met with caution by Washington, with the Biden administration reportedly in no hurry to jump headlong into a war with Tehran.

Republican and Democrat politicians and officials in Washington have attacked one another in interviews and on social media, even as they attempt to cobble together a new multibillion-dollar package of military aid to Israel.Trump expressed a different view during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Saturday, suggesting Iran decided to strike Israel because of the “great weakness” being shown by the current administration.On Friday, Trump accused America’s “incompetent” leaders of putting the world on the brink of a new world war in the Middle East. “What’s going on in Israel could end up in a world war,” Trump said, complaining that President Biden “doesn’t know what the hell he is doing” and noting that while there are about seven months left until the November elections, “that’s an eternity when people are incompetent.”South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been campaigning to launch aggression against Iran since at least the mid-2000s, said that Biden “telling bad guys ‘don’t’” hasn’t worked. “I hope the American people are closely following just how dangerous the world has become in the last three years.”GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson promised to “continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response” to Iran’s counterstrike, while alleging that Biden’s “undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran has contributed to these terrible developments.”Congressional Republicans and Democrats are seeking to set aside their differences to urgently pass more aid to Israel, either in a standalone package as part of Biden’s $105 billion request for combined Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan assistance.But some MAGA Republicans, including firebrand House lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, have blasted Johnson’s plans to connect the two issues.Iran Doesn’t Seem to CareIranian officials have demonstrated repeatedly that they don’t seem to care which party is in power in the US when it comes to ensuring Iran’s security interests. In 2019, while Trump was in office, Iran and the US wrangled in a series of ship seizures and drone shootdowns in the Persian Gulf, and in January 2020, after the US assassinated Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, Tehran responded by firing ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq, leaving over 100 troops with traumatic brain injuries.

