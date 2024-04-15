https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/netanyahu-asks-idf-to-list-target-options-in-iran-to-send-message---reports-1117945944.html
Netanyahu Asks IDF to List Target Options in Iran to ‘Send Message’ - Reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to list a possible targets in Iran to send a "message" to Tehran without causing casualties, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
The potential options include a cyberattack or a strike on a facility in Tehran, an official told The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity. According to the newspaper, Israel wants to respond in a way that does not anger its allies or undermine opportunities of building an alliance against Iran. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the IDF said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
