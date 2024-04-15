International
Netanyahu Asks IDF to List Target Options in Iran to ‘Send Message’ - Reports
Netanyahu Asks IDF to List Target Options in Iran to ‘Send Message’ - Reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to list a possible targets in Iran to send a "message" to Tehran without causing casualties, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
The potential options include a cyberattack or a strike on a facility in Tehran, an official told The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity. According to the newspaper, Israel wants to respond in a way that does not anger its allies or undermine opportunities of building an alliance against Iran. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the IDF said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
Netanyahu Asks IDF to List Target Options in Iran to ‘Send Message’ - Reports

17:43 GMT 15.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to list a possible targets in Iran to send a "message" to Tehran without causing casualties, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
The potential options include a cyberattack or a strike on a facility in Tehran, an official told The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.
According to the newspaper, Israel wants to respond in a way that does not anger its allies or undermine opportunities of building an alliance against Iran.
Vehicles drive past a building showing a banner depicting missiles and drones flying past a torn Israeli flag, with text in Persian reading the next slap will be harder and in Hebrew your next mistake will be the end of your fake state, in Palestine Square in Tehran on April 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2024
Military
Scoop: Iran May Have Used New Hypersonic Missiles to Pierce Israeli Air Defenses
Yesterday, 16:39 GMT
On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the IDF said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
