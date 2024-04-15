https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/nothing-you-can-do-to-stop-us-irans-strikes-on-israeli-bases-establish-deterrence-1117949193.html

'Nothing You Can Do to Stop Us': Iran's Strikes on Israeli Bases Establish Deterrence

'Nothing You Can Do to Stop Us': Iran's Strikes on Israeli Bases Establish Deterrence

Sputnik International

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter urged observers to look beyond Israel and the United States’ framing of Iran’s retaliatory strike, noting Tehran was able to successfully deal damage to Israeli military assets.

2024-04-15T22:53+0000

2024-04-15T22:53+0000

2024-04-15T23:01+0000

analysis

middle east

scott ritter

israel

iran

iran-israel row

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

us

us bases

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg

Former United Nations weapons inspector Scott Ritter stressed that Iran is playing the long game in its dealings with Israel, carefully calibrating its actions to restore deterrence against the country rather than concerning itself with world opinion.The former US Marine Corps intelligence officer offered the analysis on Sputnik's Fault Lines program Monday, challenging the perception that Israel is in a stronger position after intercepting most of Iran’s retaliatory strikes over the weekend.“The point is prior to this Israel had established a dominance – I'll call it deterrence dominance,” claimed Ritter. “Meaning that, from an Israeli perspective, nobody should ever dare attack Israel, that Israel has let it be known that if you attack Israel, there will be a ten-fold response, that your life would end, it would be horrible, you can't do it. And, for the most part, people didn't attack Israel.”Israel frequently bombs Syrian airports and other infrastructure and has been illegally occupying the country’s Golan Heights territory since 1967. In 1982 the Israeli military bombed the Lebanese capital of Beirut so aggressively the US President Ronald Reagan referred to the event as a “holocaust,” hurting the feelings of Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.Observers also suggest Zionist opposition to Iraqi President Saddam Hussein played a role in the United States’ decision to invade the country and remove him from power in 2003. “It's very clear: Israel had the most influence in this and more so since we know how the Israelis were running into the Pentagon consulting with Rumsfeld and all those guys without even having to show any badge or anything,” former CIA Analyst Ray McGovern claimed on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program recently.“And then they struck the wrong target,” said Ritter, referring to Israel’s recent strike on Iran’s diplomatic compound in Syria earlier this month. “You see, Iran said, ‘we have a great latitude for pain because we'll absorb that pain, because we recognize that in a broader sense of the word Iran is prevailing strategically against Israel, especially when it comes to Gaza and the Israeli defeat that is ongoing in Gaza.’”“The job wasn't to say, ‘we're going to hurt you.’ The job was to say, ‘hey, Israel, look around you. Right now you have America's most sophisticated X-band radar to give you intelligence when we launch our missiles… you have the whole world coming to your assistance to protect you and you can't stop our missiles from hitting your most important bases. That's the future, if you dare attack us again.’”Israel has claimed in public statements that it was allegedly able to intercept most of Iran’s strikes and prevent major damage. But the country has conspicuously forbidden journalists from observing the aftermath of the attack on Israel’s bases, notes former CIA analyst Larry Johnson. Video posted to social media appeared to show several hypersonic missiles striking Israel’s Ramon military airbase in the Negev desert.Host Jamarl Thomas pushed back on Ritter’s analysis, asking, “At the point where their generals keep getting murdered, are you really projecting that level of strength if ultimately you are just choreographing in this way?... Is it really a projection of strength if you're choreographing what you're doing?”“You're referring to the Iranian attack on al-Assad airbase after the [US] assassination of Qasem Soleimani and the fact Iran telegraphed that so that they struck empty buildings and they didn't kill Americans,” Ritter responded. “Let's look at it this way. When Iran shot down a Global Hawk [US drone] and Donald Trump wanted to bomb Iranian air defense sites, did he? The answer's no. Why? Because the Pentagon said they'll kill everybody. They just set their deterrence. They showed us what they got, and we got nothing to defend against it.”“Iran doesn't want a shooting match with the United States,” Ritter argued. “They wanted to avoid it, and they have done so. The United States is scared to death of bombing Iran, of creating a conflict because they know what Iran will do. Iran will flatten every single American military base with the range of their missiles. And if the United States takes its next step, Iran will shut down international oil supplies and the economy will crash, and Joe Biden will never get reelected.”Ritter insisted that Iran attacked Israel in such a way that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could save face and back down while also revealing Tehran’s capabilities if Israel strikes it again.“All those things that were shot down – understand those were designed to be shot down,” he claimed. “Iran put a program together with the United States that said, ‘we're going to let you shoot all this stuff down so you feel good. But in the end our good stuff hit the bases, just so you know that we can do that anytime we want, and there's nothing you can do to stop us.’”Ritter also claimed Iran is focused on economic development rather than seeking military conflict with Tel Aviv.“They've been focused on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, they've been focused on BRICS, they've been focused on their strategic pivot to the East,” he noted. “So for them to come in and do this feel good thing to make you, me and everybody else feel good – because apparently that's what this is about, making the larger audience that has nothing to do with Iran feel good about the Iranian response – they don't care.“Haaretz [newspaper] – I think a day before the Iranian retaliation – came out with a headline story that said ‘Israel's lost this thing, it's over.’ I mean, there's nothing Israel could do to turn this around in Gaza. They've lost the world. They can't defeat Hamas. Hamas is emerging still intact militarily, they're stronger politically. And Iran's like, ‘we want to sustain that, too. We don't want to distract the world with this larger Israeli-Iranian conflict, we want to keep the focus on Palestinian statehood.’”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/zionists-have-hold-on-us-executive-branch--ex-cia-analyst-1117625611.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/palestinians-defend-iranian-retaliation-against-israel-1117933123.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/us-mulling-new-sanctions-against-iran-over-attack-on-israel---house-majority-leader-1117937774.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

iran israel deterrence, iran-israel deterrence, iran attack israeli bases, iran hypersonic missiles isreal, iran hit israel bases, iran attacked israel, iran retaliated against israel, iran priorities economy, scott ritter iran israel, scott ritter iran deterrence, iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, iran carries out retaliatory attack on israel, iran's airborne strike on israel, iran attacked israel with drones and missiles, iran attack hit designated targets in israel, what targets did iran's attack on israel hit