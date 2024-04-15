https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/texas-national-guard-confirms-us-soldier-discharged-weapon-in-border-related-incident-1117947578.html
Texas National Guard Confirms US Soldier Discharged Weapon in 'Border-Related Incident'
A Texas Military Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that a US National Guard servicemember fired his gun during a border-related incident on the US border with Mexico on Sunday.
"Early on the afternoon of 14 April, a National Guard Servicemember assigned to Operation Lone Star discharged a weapon in a border-related incident," the spokesperson said. The incident is under investigation and more information will be made available as the investigation progresses, the spokesperson noted. Media reported earlier in the day that an Indiana National Guard soldier deployed to Texas for Operation Lonestar allegedly shot at an illegal migrant who had stabbed two others with a knife on the southern border in El Paso, Texas. The Indiana National Guard told Sputnik that it is aware of the incident, but did not provide other details. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) declined to comment on the matter. The Texas Governor's office did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.
EL PASO (Sputnik) - A Texas Military Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that a US National Guard servicemember fired his gun during a border-related incident on the US border with Mexico on Sunday.
"Early on the afternoon of 14 April, a National Guard Servicemember assigned to Operation Lone Star discharged a weapon in a border-related incident," the spokesperson said.
The incident is under investigation
and more information will be made available as the investigation progresses, the spokesperson noted.
Media reported earlier in the day that an Indiana National Guard soldier deployed to Texas for Operation Lonestar allegedly shot at an illegal migrant who had stabbed two others with a knife on the southern border in El Paso, Texas.
The Indiana National Guard told Sputnik
that it is aware of the incident
, but did not provide other details.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) declined to comment on the matter.
The Texas Governor's office did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.