Israeli Air Force Kills Hezbollah Coastal Sector Commander in Lebanon Attack - IDF

An Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike killed a commander of the Hezbollah movement’s coastal sector in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"Earlier today, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Ismail Yusaf Baz, the commander of Hezbollah's coastal sector, in the area of Ain Ebel in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.On April 12, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it had fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.
15:15 GMT 16.04.2024 (Updated: 15:23 GMT 16.04.2024)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike killed a commander of the Hezbollah movement’s coastal sector in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"Earlier today, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Ismail Yusaf Baz, the commander of Hezbollah’s coastal sector, in the area of Ain Ebel in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.
On April 12, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it had fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions
"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and worthy resistance ... the soldiers of the Islamic Resistance struck enemy artillery positions ... with dozens of Katyusha rockets at 8:00 p.m. [local time, 5:00 p.m. GMT] on Friday," the statement said.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.Over 33,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.