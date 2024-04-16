https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/israeli-air-force-kills-hezbollah-coastal-sector-commander-in-lebanon-attack---idf-1117960582.html

Israeli Air Force Kills Hezbollah Coastal Sector Commander in Lebanon Attack - IDF

An Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike killed a commander of the Hezbollah movement’s coastal sector in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Ismail Yusaf Baz, the commander of Hezbollah’s coastal sector, in the area of Ain Ebel in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.On April 12, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it had fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.

