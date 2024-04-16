International
NY Supreme Court Judge Sets Deadline for Trump to Respond to Contempt Finding - Court Filing
The New York Supreme Court ordered Donald Trump to respond to its finding by April 24 that he was in contempt of court for his social media posts attacking witnesses, according to a court filing.
“It is hereby: ORDERED that pursuant to Judiciary Law 750§(A)(3), defendant Donald J. Trump show cause before the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, the Honorable Juan M. Merchan presiding, located at 100 Centre Street, Part 59, in Manhattan, on the 24th day of April, 2024, at 2:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, why this Court should not issue an order granting the following relief: 1. Holding defendant in criminal contempt of this Court, and imposing a fine of $1000…” the court filing stated. The court stated in the Monday filing that Trump had violated this order in two posts on his Truth Social account on April 10 and one on April 13. Each of the three violations is subject to a $1000 fine.
17:44 GMT 16.04.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The New York Supreme Court ordered Donald Trump to respond to its finding by April 24 that he was in contempt of court for his social media posts attacking witnesses, according to a court filing.
It is hereby: ORDERED that pursuant to Judiciary Law 750§(A)(3), defendant Donald J. Trump show cause before the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, the Honorable Juan M. Merchan presiding, located at 100 Centre Street, Part 59, in Manhattan, on the 24th day of April, 2024, at 2:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, why this Court should not issue an order granting the following relief: 1. Holding defendant in criminal contempt of this Court, and imposing a fine of $1000…” the court filing stated.

On April 1, the court ordered Trump to refrain from making or directing others to make public statements about witnesses concerning their participation in the investigation or criminal trial.

The court stated in the Monday filing that Trump had violated this order in two posts on his Truth Social account on April 10 and one on April 13. Each of the three violations is subject to a $1000 fine.
