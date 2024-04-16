https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/putin-discusses-middle-east-escalation-with-iranian-president-raisi-in-phone-call---kremlin-1117958477.html
Putin Discusses Middle East Escalation With Iranian President Raisi in Phone Call - Kremlin
Putin Discusses Middle East Escalation With Iranian President Raisi in Phone Call - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and discussed the situation in the Middle East after the Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
2024-04-16T13:23+0000
2024-04-16T13:23+0000
2024-04-16T13:23+0000
world
vladimir putin
ebrahim raisi
iran
russia
kremlin
palestine-israel conflict
iran-israel row
middle east
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097627213_0:0:3187:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_4c5ec9f7a1c73ffc923003312192fa09.jpg
"The aggravated situation in the Middle East after the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus and the retaliatory measures taken by Iran were discussed in detail," the statement said. Putin expressed hope that all parties in the Middle East will show restraint and not allow for a new round of confrontation, the Kremlin said. Putin, Raisi Confirm Commitment to Further CooperationPresident Putin and President Raisi have expressed mutual commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation."When exchanging views on current issues of Russian-Iranian relations, the sides expressed a mutual desire for the further progressive development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the implementation of mutually beneficial infrastructure projects," the Kremlin noted.Both Leaders Confirm Stances in Favor of Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza The leaders have confirmed their stances in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and easing the humanitarian situation.The presidents also noted that the root cause of events in the Middle East is the unresolved Palestine-Israel conflict, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/strike-on-israel-just-a-slap-in-the-face-previewing-irans-true-capabilities-1117931030.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/closer-iran-russia-ties-better-for-both-amid-transition-to-new-world-order-1115451220.html
iran
russia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097627213_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_baabfad7946fa0d2b65efca2702efd63.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel
Putin Discusses Middle East Escalation With Iranian President Raisi in Phone Call - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and discussed the situation in the Middle East after the Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"The aggravated situation in the Middle East after the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus and the retaliatory measures taken by Iran were discussed in detail
," the statement said.
Putin expressed hope that all parties in the Middle East will show restraint and not allow for a new round of confrontation
, the Kremlin said.
"In turn, Ebrahim Raisi noted that Iran's actions were forced and limited in nature. At the same time, he stressed Tehran's disinterest in further escalation of tensions," the statement read.
Putin, Raisi Confirm Commitment to Further Cooperation
President Putin and President Raisi have expressed mutual commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation
.
"When exchanging views on current issues of Russian-Iranian relations, the sides expressed a mutual desire for the further progressive development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the implementation of mutually beneficial infrastructure projects," the Kremlin noted.
7 December 2023, 11:44 GMT
Both Leaders Confirm Stances in Favor of Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
The leaders have confirmed their stances in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
and easing the humanitarian situation.
"In this regard, the sides confirmed the principled approaches of Russia and Iran in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, alleviating the difficult humanitarian situation and creating conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis," the Kremlin shared.
The presidents also noted that the root cause of events in the Middle East is the unresolved Palestine-Israel conflict
, the statement added.
The conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side, the Kremlin noted.