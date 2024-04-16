https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/putin-discusses-middle-east-escalation-with-iranian-president-raisi-in-phone-call---kremlin-1117958477.html

Putin Discusses Middle East Escalation With Iranian President Raisi in Phone Call - Kremlin

Putin Discusses Middle East Escalation With Iranian President Raisi in Phone Call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and discussed the situation in the Middle East after the Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The aggravated situation in the Middle East after the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus and the retaliatory measures taken by Iran were discussed in detail," the statement said. Putin expressed hope that all parties in the Middle East will show restraint and not allow for a new round of confrontation, the Kremlin said. Putin, Raisi Confirm Commitment to Further CooperationPresident Putin and President Raisi have expressed mutual commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation."When exchanging views on current issues of Russian-Iranian relations, the sides expressed a mutual desire for the further progressive development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the implementation of mutually beneficial infrastructure projects," the Kremlin noted.Both Leaders Confirm Stances in Favor of Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza The leaders have confirmed their stances in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and easing the humanitarian situation.The presidents also noted that the root cause of events in the Middle East is the unresolved Palestine-Israel conflict, the statement added.

