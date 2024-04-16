https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/russia-prevents-ukraines-attack-on-kursk-region-with-use-of-small-balloon---defense-ministry-1117954345.html
Russia Prevents Ukraine's Attack on Kursk Region With Use of Small Balloon - Defense Ministry
Ukraine attempted to attack Russia using a small balloon, which was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"At about 08:15 Moscow time [05:15 GMT] on April 16, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a small-size balloon against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled. A Ukrainian balloon was destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region by air defense forces on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine resorted to terror attacks on Russian territories in a wake of Kiev's military setbacks and losses of strategic settlements, liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine evolved into terrorist state, which deliberately attacks civilians.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack Russia using a small balloon, which was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"At about 08:15 Moscow time [05:15 GMT] on April 16, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a small-size balloon against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled. A Ukrainian balloon was destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region by air defense forces on duty," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine resorted to terror attacks on Russian territories in a wake of Kiev's military setbacks and losses of strategic settlements, liberated by the Russian Armed Forces
. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine evolved into terrorist state, which deliberately attacks civilians.