Russia Prevents Ukraine's Attack on Kursk Region With Use of Small Balloon - Defense Ministry

Ukraine attempted to attack Russia using a small balloon, which was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-04-16T07:05+0000

2024-04-16T07:05+0000

2024-04-16T07:13+0000

"At about 08:15 Moscow time [05:15 GMT] on April 16, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a small-size balloon against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled. A Ukrainian balloon was destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region by air defense forces on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine resorted to terror attacks on Russian territories in a wake of Kiev's military setbacks and losses of strategic settlements, liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine evolved into terrorist state, which deliberately attacks civilians.

