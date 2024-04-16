International
Russia Prevents Ukraine's Attack on Kursk Region With Use of Small Balloon - Defense Ministry
Russia Prevents Ukraine's Attack on Kursk Region With Use of Small Balloon - Defense Ministry
Ukraine attempted to attack Russia using a small balloon, which was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"At about 08:15 Moscow time [05:15 GMT] on April 16, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a small-size balloon against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled. A Ukrainian balloon was destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region by air defense forces on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine resorted to terror attacks on Russian territories in a wake of Kiev's military setbacks and losses of strategic settlements, liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine evolved into terrorist state, which deliberately attacks civilians.
ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terror, ukraine ballon, ukraine terrorist attacks
07:05 GMT 16.04.2024 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 16.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack Russia using a small balloon, which was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"At about 08:15 Moscow time [05:15 GMT] on April 16, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a small-size balloon against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled. A Ukrainian balloon was destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region by air defense forces on duty," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO), who ensured order and legality during the mutiny, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
Analysis
‘Putin Was Right’: Western Complicity in Ukraine’s Terrorism Proves Wisdom of Special Operation
27 February, 00:55 GMT
Ukraine resorted to terror attacks on Russian territories in a wake of Kiev's military setbacks and losses of strategic settlements, liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine evolved into terrorist state, which deliberately attacks civilians.
