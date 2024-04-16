https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/russia-unveils-new-ovod-10-fpv-drone-1117953782.html

Russia Unveils New Ovod-10 FPV-Drone

The special military operation became a trigger for the innovation in Russian defense industry with companies coming up with the new ideas and technological solutions that greatly help soldiers on the frontline.

Russian engineers have created a cutting-edge model called the Ovod-10 (also known as the Gadfly) FPV drone. This drone is designed to transport supplies and ammunition to extremely hazardous areas on the frontline. Andrey Ivanov, the leader of the manufacturer's project group, shared this exciting news with Sputnik.According to the developer, the new drone will be able to drop supplies to Russian soldiers on the frontline anytime and practically under any weather conditions, thanks to the model's lifting capacity, range and the sensitive cameras enhanced with the thermal imagers.Earlier, Sputnik reported that the Ovod drone proved to be cost-effective given its outstanding features.

