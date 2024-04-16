https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/russia-unveils-new-ovod-10-fpv-drone-1117953782.html
Russia Unveils New Ovod-10 FPV-Drone
The special military operation became a trigger for the innovation in Russian defense industry with companies coming up with the new ideas and technological solutions that greatly help soldiers on the frontline.
Russian engineers have created a cutting-edge model called the Ovod-10 (also known as the Gadfly) FPV drone. This drone is designed to transport supplies and ammunition to extremely hazardous areas on the frontline. Andrey Ivanov, the leader of the manufacturer's project group, shared this exciting news with Sputnik.According to the developer, the new drone will be able to drop supplies to Russian soldiers on the frontline anytime and practically under any weather conditions, thanks to the model's lifting capacity, range and the sensitive cameras enhanced with the thermal imagers.Earlier, Sputnik reported that the Ovod drone proved to be cost-effective given its outstanding features.
The special military operation has served as a catalyst for innovation in the Russian defense industry. Companies have been inspired to develop new ideas and technological solutions that significantly benefit soldiers on the frontline.
Russian engineers have created a cutting-edge model called the Ovod-10 (also known as the Gadfly) FPV drone. This drone is designed to transport supplies and ammunition to extremely hazardous areas on the frontline. Andrey Ivanov, the leader of the manufacturer's project group, shared this exciting news with Sputnik.
"We're proud to introduce our latest Ovod-10 model, available in various modifications. The classic strike FPV-drone boasts enhanced lifting capacity, while other options include complex modifications with two cameras. One of these cameras is a full-blown thermal imager, which aids in orientation and the analysis of heat signatures. Additionally, there is an ejection system that enables us to drop supplies, ammo, or any other necessary items," he explained.
According to the developer, the new drone will be able to drop supplies to Russian soldiers on the frontline anytime and practically under any weather conditions, thanks to the model's lifting capacity, range and the sensitive cameras enhanced with the thermal imagers.
