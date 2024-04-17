https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/the-game-has-changed-irans-retaliatory-attack-revealed-israels-military-weaknesses--1117969405.html

The Game Has Changed: Iran's Retaliatory Attack Revealed Israel's Military Weaknesses

The scale of Iran’s attack forced Israel to uncover the majority of anti-missile technologies the US and it have across the region, one analyst noted. They add that the Iranians likely now have “almost a full map of what Israel’s missile defense system looks like”.

An article published in Mondoweiss on Sunday suggested that Iran’s retaliatory attack against Iran was not a failure, after Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that 99% of the launched missiles and drones were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems. The article notes that Iran declared its intentions to attack a week in advance and promised the US that its attack would be “under control” and conducted in a way that “avoids escalation”.On Tuesday, Sputnik’s The Critical Hour was joined by Dr. Jim Kavanagh, an independent journalist, to discuss Iran’s recent response to Israel’s attack over the weekend.“This is a new game now because what Iran demonstrated was that the Israelis were defended by the US. The US, Great Britain, France and Jordan - all of them acted in their defense and shot down [Iran’s] missiles. They had a 72-hour notice. The Iranians did constrain themselves in the sense that they were targeting specific military installations. They didn't pick a broad target against any civilian targets or urban targets,” he continued.“What Iran demonstrated was that it would act against Israel, it could do so effectively and intelligently,” he continued. “That was the best defended territory in the world, the best radar, the best air defense systems. Iran used seven missiles to target that and hit with five. So five or seven missiles struck the best defended and the best air defense territory in the world.”Sputnik’s Garland Nixon suggested that Iran’s recent attack showed how Israel’s military is extremely dependent on its Western allies.“Isn't it strange that the US, Great Britain and France joined in a military attack? A military action with Israel. Where's the justification for that?” Kavanagh responded. “But they’re not going to get 72 hours notice [again]. They're not going to get time for the Americans and British and France if there's a real attack. If it's all-out warfare, Israel is not going to have time. They're going to be hurt very badly. And, this is something they cannot stand.”On Monday, it was reported that Israel’s military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the country would respond to Iran’s attack over the weekend while several of their allies from the West have urged them to avoid escalating the conflict. The Biden administration has reportedly told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not back an Israeli counterattack. In less than 24 hours on Monday, Netanyahu reportedly summoned his war cabinet to discuss Iran’s missile and drone attack.“Iran is saying that the only thing Israel can do which would demonstrate its conviction would be to attack Iran directly, and if they attack Iran directly, Iran is going to respond. They're not going to sit and take it,” Kavanagh suggested. “The Biden administration doesn't want this. No, that's clear and maybe for electoral reasons,” the journalist added, referring to the upcoming US presidential election. “The problem is the Israelis, they don't care about Biden. That's the problem. And, once they attack, the game is on. And it's not going to be very easy to control.”

