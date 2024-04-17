https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/us-house-set-to-vote-on-ukraine-israel-taiwan-aid-bills-on-saturday---speaker-1117982278.html

US House Set to Vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Aid Bills on Saturday - Speaker

The US House of Representatives will vote on bills to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Saturday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday.

"After significant Member feedback and discussion, the House Rules Committee will be posting soon today the text of three bills that will fund America’s national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine… We expect the vote on final passage of these bills on Saturday evening," Johnson said in a message to colleagues circulating on social media. House of Representatives lawmakers will also consider a fourth bill that includes a TikTok restriction measure, a measure to seize Russian sovereign assets and impose sanctions on Russia, China and Iran, Johnson said. The legislation includes a loan structure for the foreign aid, as well as enhanced strategy and accountability, Johnson added.

