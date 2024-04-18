https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/earthquake-of-56-magnitude-occurs-in-turkish-tokat-province---authorities-1117997322.html

Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Occurs in Turkish Tokat Province - Authorities

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in northeast Turkiye in the Tokat province, the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at 18:11 local time (15:11 GMT) with the center of the natural disaster being near the city of Sulusaray at a depth of about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). There is no information about any damage yet.

