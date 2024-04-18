https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/earthquake-of-56-magnitude-occurs-in-turkish-tokat-province---authorities-1117997322.html
Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Occurs in Turkish Tokat Province - Authorities
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in northeast Turkiye in the Tokat province, the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.
The earthquake occurred at 18:11 local time (15:11 GMT) with the center of the natural disaster being near the city of Sulusaray at a depth of about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). There is no information about any damage yet.
turkiye
There is no information about any damage yet.
In February 2023, two earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes hit the country's southeastern regions at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The devastating earthquakes killed over 50,000 people.