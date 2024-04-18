International
UNSC Discusses Middle East and Palestine
Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Occurs in Turkish Tokat Province - Authorities
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in northeast Turkiye in the Tokat province, the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.
The earthquake occurred at 18:11 local time (15:11 GMT) with the center of the natural disaster being near the city of Sulusaray at a depth of about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). There is no information about any damage yet.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in northeast Turkiye in the Tokat province, the national Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.
The earthquake occurred at 18:11 local time (15:11 GMT) with the center of the natural disaster being near the city of Sulusaray at a depth of about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).
There is no information about any damage yet.
Top 5 Earthquakes That Caused Death, Destruction and Nuclear Disasters Around the Globe
22 March 2023, 16:25 GMT

In February 2023, two earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes hit the country's southeastern regions at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The devastating earthquakes killed over 50,000 people.

