Ukrainian Forces Target Tokmak City With MLRS - Russian Official

The Ukrainian armed forces are using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) against the Tokmak city in the Zaporozhye Region on Thursday, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official at the regional administration, said.

"Tokmak is under fire of the ‘militants’ from the Ukrainian armed forces. The ‘Nazis’ are shelling this town in Zaporozhye Region with MLRS," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that deployed air defense systems are operating.On April 13, the city came under a Ukrainian attack that killed ten civilians, including two children, and injured 13 more.

