https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/g7-foreign-ministers-to-discuss-israels-strikes-on-iran-on-friday--1118009342.html
G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Israel's Strikes on Iran on Friday
G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Israel's Strikes on Iran on Friday
Sputnik International
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers will discuss Israel's recent strikes on Iran at their meeting in Italy on Friday morning, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
2024-04-19T08:47+0000
2024-04-19T08:47+0000
2024-04-19T08:47+0000
world
iran-israel row
iran
israel
middle east
idf
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103136/88/1031368890_0:269:4784:2960_1920x0_80_0_0_8601c2287293e02352235e70c21f5aa8.jpg
Earlier in the day, Israel carried out an airstrike against Iran in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack over the weekend, Iranian media reported. Explosions were reported near the city of Isfahan. Air defense systems responded to the approach of drones in a number of the country's provinces. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that the target of the strikes was an airbase near Isfahan. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103136/88/1031368890_240:0:4545:3229_1920x0_80_0_0_525de097b66ffa31b78a8445818c9d8f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
idf, iran-israel row, israeli defense forces, israel attacks iran, mideast crisis, g7
idf, iran-israel row, israeli defense forces, israel attacks iran, mideast crisis, g7
G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Israel's Strikes on Iran on Friday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers will discuss Israel's recent strikes on Iran at their meeting in Italy on Friday morning, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
Earlier in the day, Israel carried out an airstrike against Iran in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack
over the weekend, Iranian media reported. Explosions were reported near the city of Isfahan. Air defense systems responded to the approach of drones in a number of the country's provinces. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that the target of the strikes was an airbase near Isfahan.
"I have been briefed by Global Affairs Canada officials about the overnight explosions in Iran. We are monitoring the situation closely. We will address the situation with the Foreign Ministers at the G7 session this morning in Italy," Joly said on X.
On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory
, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.