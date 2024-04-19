https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/g7-foreign-ministers-to-discuss-israels-strikes-on-iran-on-friday--1118009342.html

G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Israel's Strikes on Iran on Friday

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers will discuss Israel's recent strikes on Iran at their meeting in Italy on Friday morning, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

Earlier in the day, Israel carried out an airstrike against Iran in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack over the weekend, Iranian media reported. Explosions were reported near the city of Isfahan. Air defense systems responded to the approach of drones in a number of the country's provinces. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that the target of the strikes was an airbase near Isfahan. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.

