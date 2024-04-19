https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/iran-has-no-plan-for-immediate-response-after-friday-attack---reports-1118009780.html

Iran Has No Plan for Immediate Response After Friday Attack - Reports

Iran is not planning an immediate retaliatory strike after Friday's attack and it is not yet clear who exactly is behind it, Reuters reported, citing a high-ranked Iranian official.

"The foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed. We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack," the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper in turn reported that a strike on Iran was delivered in such a way that the leadership in Tehran could "tolerate" it and refrain from new rounds of escalation with Israel.Whoever carried out this attack, its target was an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air force facility or facilities in order to avoid a new round of exchange of attacks, the newspaper said without specifying who was behind the attack.Earlier in the day, Israel carried out an airstrike against Iran in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack over the weekend, Iranian media reported. Explosions were reported near the city of Isfahan. Air defense systems responded to the approach of drones in a number of the country's provinces. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that the target of the strikes was an airbase near Isfahan.On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the IDF said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.

