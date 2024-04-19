Police Detain Man Who Locked Himself in Iranian Consulate in Paris with Explosive Device

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/person-threatens-to-blow-himself-up-in-building-of-iran-consulate-in-paris--reports-1118013439.html
An unknown individual locked himself up in the building of the Iranian consulate located Paris and is threatening to blow himself up, the Europe 1 radio station reported on Friday, citing a French police source.
12:31 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 19.04.2024)
Being updated
Police have detained a man who barricaded himself in the Iranian consulate in Paris with an explosive device, BFMTV reports.
According to the channel, the man exited the consulate on his own and surrendered. No explosive devices were found on him.
He has been taken into custody. Police are trying establish his identity, as well as the motives behind his actions.
The police special unit BRI is inspecting the consulate building for explosive devices.
Earlier reports suggested that the man came to avenge his brother.
On Friday around 11 a.m. local time, a witness noticed the man with an explosive device, resembling a grenade or a suicide belt, entering the Iranian consulate building.
The Trocadéro square area of the city was cordoned off by the police.
It was reported that at the direction of the Paris police prefect, the BRI police special unit were deployed. These units were also involved during the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015.
Movement on metro lines 6 and 9 has also been suspended.