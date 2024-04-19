Unique Russian EW System Safeguards Heavy Flamethrower Against Ukrainian Drone Strike

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Apart from the heavy flamethrower systems, the Volnorez complexes can be installed on tanks, armored infantry vehicles and motor boats.
08:37 GMT 19.04.2024
In addition to the heavy flamethrower systems, the Volnorez complexes can be installed on tanks, armored infantry vehicles and motorboats.
The Volnorez (Breakwater) mobile electronic warfare (EW) complex protected the Russian TOS Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) unmanned heavy flamethrower system from Ukrainian drone attacks in the special military operation zone, the system's developer named Stanislav told Sputnik.
Up to six Ukrainian First Person View (FPV) drones tried unsuccessfully to destroy the Solntsepyok vehicle for at least six hours after the Russian soldiers had to temporarily abandon the TOS "in the open field" due to a malfunction, Stanislav said.

The Solntsepek was then repaired and returned to service, he added, praising the Volnorez for its ability to save both "human lives and military equipment".

The Volnorez system was presented for the first time at the Army 2023 International Military and Technical Forum in Kubinka outside Moscow.
The system is widely known for its modular characteristics, which means that the Volnorez can be modified according to the frequencies necessary to suppress enemy FPV drones in a given sector of the front line in real time.
TOS is a Russian acronym which means "Heavy Flamethrower System." The weapon operates like a conventional Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), but fires 220 mm (173-217 kg) rockets containing a fuel-air explosive mixture that generates extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius (enough to melt even steel armor) and consumes all the oxygen in its vicinity upon detonation.
