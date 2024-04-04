https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/uae-investors-council-and-aim-congress-strengthen-ties-for-global-economic-growth-1117737125.html

UAE Investors Council and AIM Congress Strengthen Ties for Global Economic Growth

UAE Investors Council and AIM Congress Strengthen Ties for Global Economic Growth

Sputnik International

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) has renewed its strategic partnership with the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), reinforcing their commitment to enhancing the global investment climate and the world economy.

2024-04-04T13:36+0000

2024-04-04T13:36+0000

2024-04-04T14:05+0000

world

uae

abu dhabi

investment

partnership

world health organization (who)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117736966_0:119:3220:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_9d140fc5adb1643a90b1622c1030a872.jpg

This renewal, marked by a memorandum of understanding signed by H.E. Jamal Saif Al Jarwan of the UAEIIC and Dawood Al Shezawi of the AIM Congress, aims to extend their successful collaboration that has positioned the UAE as a top global investment hub. The memorandum outlines joint efforts to advance shared goals, notably using the AIM Congress as a platform for global investors and innovators to foster economic growth and explore investment opportunities.Both Al Jarwan and Al Shezawi praised the partnership's role in promoting economic and investment connections worldwide and advancing dialogue among international investors.The 13th session of the AIM Congress, set for May 7-9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, will focus on "Adapting to the Shifting Investment Landscape" and include exhibitions, forums, and workshops across various sectors, in collaboration with international organizations like WHO and UNCTAD, highlighting its significant global influence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putin-pays-official-visit-to-uae-1115420386.html

uae

abu dhabi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uae, abu dhabi, annual investment meeting (aim congress), uae international investors council