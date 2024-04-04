UAE Investors Council and AIM Congress Strengthen Ties for Global Economic Growth
13:36 GMT 04.04.2024 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 04.04.2024)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovThe Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) has renewed its strategic partnership with the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), reinforcing their commitment to enhancing the global investment climate and the world economy.
This renewal, marked by a memorandum of understanding signed by H.E. Jamal Saif Al Jarwan of the UAEIIC and Dawood Al Shezawi of the AIM Congress, aims to extend their successful collaboration that has positioned the UAE as a top global investment hub.
© Photo : AIM Congress Press ServiceH.E. Jamal Saif Al Jarwan of the UAEIIC and Dawood Al Shezawi of the AIM Congress signed a memorandum to renew strategic partnership
The memorandum outlines joint efforts to advance shared goals, notably using the AIM Congress as a platform for global investors and innovators to foster economic growth and explore investment opportunities.
The partnership will develop a cooperation plan including activities and events to share foreign investment insights, evaluate economic policies' impact, and analyze global investment environments.
Both Al Jarwan and Al Shezawi praised the partnership's role in promoting economic and investment connections worldwide and advancing dialogue among international investors.
The 13th session of the AIM Congress, set for May 7-9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, will focus on "Adapting to the Shifting Investment Landscape" and include exhibitions, forums, and workshops across various sectors, in collaboration with international organizations like WHO and UNCTAD, highlighting its significant global influence.