https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/alleged-zelensky-assassination-attempt-may-be-evidence-that-the-west-wants-him-gone--medvedev-1118022913.html
Medvedev: Alleged Zelensky Assassination Attempt May Be 'Evidence' That The West Wants Him Gone
Medvedev: Alleged Zelensky Assassination Attempt May Be 'Evidence' That The West Wants Him Gone
Sputnik International
After an alleged assassination attempt against Zelensky was reportedly foiled in Poland, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said it may be evidence that the West wants him gone.
2024-04-20T02:15+0000
2024-04-20T02:15+0000
2024-04-20T02:41+0000
analysis
dmitry medvedev
caleb maupin
volodymyr zelensky
poland
south vietnam
ukraine
sputnik
cia
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116613951_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_45fdede607cf0a3ee24f5f28219cac8c.jpg
Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded on social media, implying that the plot may be a warning from the West against Zelensky.The United States has a long history of removing allies that become an impediment to its strategic goals, Caleb Maupin an independent journalist and reporter for RT told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Friday.“We know during the Vietnam War, for example, that the government of South Vietnam was basically purged by the CIA,” he explained. “You can even talk about how in the late ‘80s, at the same time the Eastern Bloc was falling, a number of nationalistic and military regimes that the United States had propped up throughout the Cold War, were being actively undermined by [billionaire] George Soros.”Noting that Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines and Augusto Pinochet in Chile were both deposed during that time, Maupin also noted that South Korean leader Park Chung Hee also died under mysterious circumstances in 1979. However, he noted that “we know for a fact that the United States did indeed purge the government of South Vietnam.”Subsequently released classified documents and recordings revealed that former US President John F. Kennedy, members of his administration and the CIA supported the assassination of South Vietnamese leader Ngô Đình Diệm and the coup of his government in 1963.“There’s an understanding [in the West] that Zelensky may be a little bit of a loose cannon, and he may be making demands of Western leaders from behind closed doors that are not appreciated,” Maupin said. The US knows that Zelensky is “scraping off the top” and making “billions of dollars” off of US aid, Maupin added.“As Ukraine is kind of hopeless, there may be a feeling on the part of the United States that before this wraps up, the guy who has been the face of all this, the guy who knows where all the bodies are buried, he needs to be removed from the picture,” Maupin speculated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/the-zelensky-curse-how-aid-to-ukraine-may-deep-six-another-house-speaker-1117999389.html
poland
south vietnam
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116613951_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a3b9c1a8645ed5df8bd5f89f25bd29.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zelensky assassination attempt, pawel k, west turns on zelensky
zelensky assassination attempt, pawel k, west turns on zelensky
Medvedev: Alleged Zelensky Assassination Attempt May Be 'Evidence' That The West Wants Him Gone
02:15 GMT 20.04.2024 (Updated: 02:41 GMT 20.04.2024)
On Thursday, authorities in Poland announced that they arrested a Polish man, charging him with “readiness to act for foreign intelligence against the Republic of Poland,” for his role in an alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The suspect, identified as Pawel K, faces up to eight years in prison for that charge.
Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded on social media, implying that the plot may be a warning from the West against Zelensky.
“An attempt on the life of the chief Banderite [Zelensky] in Poland? That is truly serious,” Medvedev wrote. “It may be the first piece of evidence that people in the West have made a decision to liquidate him. Be afraid, clown!”
The United States has a long history of removing allies that become an impediment to its strategic goals, Caleb Maupin an independent journalist and reporter for RT told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour
on Friday.
“We know during the Vietnam War, for example, that the government of South Vietnam was basically purged by the CIA,” he explained. “You can even talk about how in the late ‘80s, at the same time the Eastern Bloc was falling, a number of nationalistic and military regimes that the United States had propped up throughout the Cold War, were being actively undermined by [billionaire] George Soros.”
Noting that Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines and Augusto Pinochet in Chile were both deposed during that time, Maupin also noted that South Korean leader Park Chung Hee also died under mysterious circumstances in 1979. However, he noted that “we know for a fact that the United States did indeed purge the government of South Vietnam.”
Subsequently released classified documents and recordings revealed that former US President John F. Kennedy, members of his administration and the CIA supported the assassination of South Vietnamese leader Ngô Đình Diệm and the coup of his government in 1963.
“There’s an understanding [in the West] that Zelensky may be a little bit of a loose cannon, and he may be making demands of Western leaders from behind closed doors that are not appreciated,” Maupin said. The US knows that Zelensky is “scraping off the top” and making “billions of dollars” off of US aid, Maupin added.
“Zelensky has very much been in this for Zelensky. Not for Ukraine, certainly. And not for the West and their campaign against Russia, but for Zelensky. He may have pushed the envelope too far,” Maupin contended.
“As Ukraine is kind of hopeless, there may be a feeling on the part of the United States that before this wraps up, the guy who has been the face of all this, the guy who knows where all the bodies are buried, he needs to be removed from the picture,”
Maupin speculated.