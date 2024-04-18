https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/the-zelensky-curse-how-aid-to-ukraine-may-deep-six-another-house-speaker-1117999389.html

The Zelensky Curse: How Aid to Ukraine May Deep-Six Another House Speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson has introduced aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific, with voting scheduled to take place on either Friday night or Saturday. Several House Republicans have indicated their intention to oust the speaker from his position.

Despite his repeated pledges to bring foreign aid bills to the House floor only when a solution to the border crisis is found, Speaker Johnson unveiled three separate funding packages, namely $26 billion for Israel, $61 billion for Ukraine, and $8 billion for Taiwan and allies in Indo-Pacific, at the time when the US southern frontier still remains wide open."Republican speaker Mike Johnson went into that secured room with a bunch of guys in gray suits from the deep state, and he came out of that room after the meeting as Uniparty speaker Mike Johnson and no longer a Republican," Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, told Sputnik."That's the only explanation for it that makes sense, because he's completely turned around, and now he's on the Washington agenda of the Uniparty and no longer listens to or tries to do what the base wants," the commentator continued. "That's what's happening here. Once they get into a position of leadership, they abandon the base," he maintained.Shannon explained that Ukraine is obviously not on the GOP's base priority list right now, given that Republican voters are much more concerned about the influx of illegals into the US, inflation, and budget deficit spending.A recent YouGov survey indicated that 61% of Republicans don't approve of sending more weapons and other military assistance to Ukraine. Among them, 69% of self-identified MAGA Republicans and 55% of non-MAGA Republicans said they don't want to send more military aid to the Kiev regime.A group of House conservatives confronted Mike Johnson on Thursday, namely, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) advocating the motion to vacate in order to sack the incumbent speaker in the same way they ousted his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy. Massie told journalists that there would be more Republican votes to remove Speaker Johnson than there were to boot out McCarthy last October.According to Axios, hardline Republicans may force a vote on the motion to vacate shortly before the aid bills for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan hit the House floor.Some Democrats, who hailed Johnson's maneuver regarding the Ukraine aid bill, said they would help the speaker save his job. For his part, Johnson said he would not resign and branded the effort to oust him as "absurd". However, the timing is crucial, a senior House Democrat said, as quoted by the media outlet: the Dems are much more likely to "save" Johnson after the aid bills are passed, not before that.Massie warned Johnson against relying on Democrats, stressing that the speaker would become "toxic to the conference." "For every Democrat who comes to his aid, he'll lose 2-3 more Republicans," the congressman said, as quoted by NBC News’ Sahil Kapur.

