https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/big-pharmas-testing-secret-bioweapon-program-to-target-slavic-dna-in-mariupol--expert-1116753583.html

Big Pharma's Testing 'Secret Bioweapon Program to Target Slavic DNA’ in Mariupol – Expert

Big Pharma's Testing 'Secret Bioweapon Program to Target Slavic DNA’ in Mariupol – Expert

Small surprise the city of Mariupol became destination of choice for Big Pharma’s tests involving psychiatric ward patients because similar testing is forbidden in Western countries, experts told Sputnik.

2024-02-13T11:49+0000

2024-02-13T11:49+0000

2024-02-13T11:49+0000

world

russia

ukraine

mariupol

document

big pharma

patients

hospital

court

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116753425_203:0:2807:1465_1920x0_80_0_0_19fc958061f939c445992503b3c8ae65.jpg

Major Western pharmaceutical companies tested rheumatological drugs on patients, including infants, in a psychiatric ward of a hospital in the city of Mariupol alongside Ukrainian officials for several years, according to documents obtained by Sputnik.The tests were carried out when Mariupol was under Kiev’s jurisdiction - until May 2022, when Russia seized control of the city."The large network of pharmaceutical and medical research and development companies involved show a constellation of connecting points that lead back into the heart of the City of London, the United States, and their secret intelligence proxies, mercenaries, and slaves willing to sell out their own country, Ukraine, for ‘30 pieces of silver,’ with the face of America on the coin," Bennett pointed out.The ex-State Department counterterrorism analyst suggested that the purpose of the tests "was to construct exactly the types of mercenaries or soldiers who would torture women and children sadistically, cut out body organs from friends, and wage a war of terror without any of the hesitations of morality, religion, social custom, or mystical taboos clouding the darkened mind of the human experiments listed in these documents."Dwelling on possible legal repercussions for Big Pharma companies, the former US Army psychological warfare officer said that the Russian ambassador to the UN "should summon an emergency meeting and add to the body of already submitted evidence this recent discovery of the medical experiments that were being done by the West for the development of bioweapons and soldiers for war, and other pharmaceutical enrichment."Although the information will certainly "be shouted down as propaganda by the Biden administration minions warming seats in the UN, the documents, signatures and people who made them are the living proof of new crimes against humanity that must be presented to the world for judgment," according to Bennett.He argued that the documents "first speak to the history of the West, and what they were planning,” especially in 2008, when “the original ‘Global Viral Forecasting Institute’ (before changing its name to ‘Metabiota’) was established by President Biden, funded by Rosemont-Seneca using [POTUS’ son] Hunter Biden and others connected to Senator Mitt Romney and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi."He expressed confidence that all those responsible will be brought to justice, stressing: "Although time has passed and the screams of these people experimented on have faded, […] the blood of these Ukrainians still cries out for vengeance and redemption and justice from the ground in these buildings and in the computer records of these companies. Hopefully, Russia will grant it to them, because the world sadly seems incapable of such courage."The analyst was partly echoed by William Jones, the former Washington Bureau chief of executive intelligence review and a non-resident fellow of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University, who said that given the lack of Kiev forces’ success on the battlefield and the refusal to compromise, “there is every reason to believe that such research could be used offensively, as weapons.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/western-pharmaceutical-companies-allegedly-used-infants-for-testing-drugs-in-mariupol-1116735698.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/western-drug-trials-in-ukraine-bioweapon-research-in-bed-with-big-pharma-vaccines-and-military-1116745450.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/pentagon-bio-research-in-ukraine-should-be-assessed-by-relevant-intl-bodies---russian-embassy-1112683383.html

russia

ukraine

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

major western pharmaceutical companies, big pharma's tests of rheumatological drugs on patients, including infants, in a psychiatric ward of a mariupol hospital, sputnik's documents on big pharma's tests of rheumatological drugs on patients in a psychiatric ward of a mariupol hospital