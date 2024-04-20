https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/palestinian-authority-to-review-ties-with-washington-after-us-unsc-veto-1118029934.html

Palestinian Authority to Review Ties With Washington After US’ UNSC Veto

The Palestinian Authority will review its policy toward the United States after the latter vetoed its request for full UN membership this week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview out Saturday.

"The Palestinian Authority will review bilateral relations with the United States to safeguard the interests of our people, our cause and our rights," he told the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Abbas argued that the US veto of Palestine's UN bid constituted "a blatant aggression against the rights, history, land, and sanctities of the Palestinian people, challenging the will of the international community." Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said the US was almost completely isolated during the UN Security Council vote on Thursday. Twelve other countries voted in favor of granting Palestine full membership of the UN, while the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained.

