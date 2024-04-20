https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/russian-air-defense-systems-intercepted-destroyed-50-ukrainian-drones-during-the-night---mod-1118023661.html

Russian air defense means destroyed and intercepted 50 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow regions

“This night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out a number of terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted fifty Ukrainian UAVs, of which: twenty-six - over the territory of the Belgorod Region; ten - over the Bryansk Region; eight - over the Kursk Region; two - over the Tula Region and one over the Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow regions each," the ministry said.Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

