US House of Representatives Passes $8.12Bln Indo-Pacific Aid Bill

The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to provide $8.12 billion in funding for security initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 385 in favor, 34 opposed and one present. The legislation includes $2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other partners in the region to counter China. The bill also features $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure, including investments in dry dock construction. The bill includes $1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and services provided to Taiwan and other regional partners as well.

