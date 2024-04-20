https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-house-of-representatives-passes-812bln-indo-pacific-aid-bill-1118032638.html
US House of Representatives Passes $8.12Bln Indo-Pacific Aid Bill
The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to provide $8.12 billion in funding for security initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 385 in favor, 34 opposed and one present. The legislation includes $2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other partners in the region to counter China. The bill also features $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure, including investments in dry dock construction. The bill includes $1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and services provided to Taiwan and other regional partners as well.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to provide $8.12 billion in funding for security initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 385 in favor, 34 opposed and one present.
The legislation includes $2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan
and other partners in the region to counter China
.
The bill also features $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure, including investments in dry dock construction. The bill includes $1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and services provided to Taiwan and other regional partners as well.