US House of Representatives Passes $8.12Bln Indo-Pacific Aid Bill
The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to provide $8.12 billion in funding for security initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 385 in favor, 34 opposed and one present. The legislation includes $2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other partners in the region to counter China. The bill also features $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure, including investments in dry dock construction. The bill includes $1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and services provided to Taiwan and other regional partners as well.
17:35 GMT 20.04.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to provide $8.12 billion in funding for security initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 385 in favor, 34 opposed and one present.
The legislation includes $2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other partners in the region to counter China.
The bill also features $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure, including investments in dry dock construction. The bill includes $1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and services provided to Taiwan and other regional partners as well.
