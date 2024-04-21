https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/israeli-airstrike-in-rafah-kills-10-including-six-children-as-fears-of-invasion-grow-1118036142.html

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills 10, Including Six Children, as Fears of Invasion Grow

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills 10, Including Six Children, as Fears of Invasion Grow

Sputnik International

Israel attacked the southern city of Gaza, killing mostly women and children, prompting fears that an Israeli invasion of the city may be imminent.

2024-04-21T04:24+0000

2024-04-21T04:24+0000

2024-04-21T04:27+0000

world

al jazeera

rafah

israel

palestinians

benny gantz

middle east

palestine

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118035820_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_927dbfe3f417bc9341b3ad0c01baaa3d.jpg

Fears that Israel still plans to invade the last remaining refuge for Palestinians displaced from Israel’s bombardment and invasion of Gaza, are growing after an Israeli airstrike on the city reportedly killed 10 people on Friday, mostly women and children.“This is a world devoid of all human values and morals,” Ahmed Barhoum told The Associated Press, who lost his wife, and five-year-old daughter, as well as his sister, brother-in-law and their three children in the bombing.The attack came after Israeli drones were reportedly shot down over Iran early Friday morning, seemingly in response to an Iranian attack earlier this week that was itself a response to an Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria’s capital city Damascus.Shortly after Iran’s missile and drone attack, Israeli minister Benny Gantz vowed to “exact the price” from Iran “in the fashion and timing” that is right for Israel. It is unclear if that attack was intended to do that.“It's very, very weird. I do have some suspicions and I saw some things about that on it, that looked to me that maybe this is a fake out [and Israel is] only going to come back later after Rafah is all over,” Jim Kavanagh, independent journalist and editor of The Polemicist told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Friday.On Saturday, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli military has continued to attack the city, with one reporter saying “There has been no let-up in the fighting.”It is also possible that Israel wants to move the domestic public's attention away from their seemingly failed attack on Iran.Despite public US protests against a Rafah invasion, Israel continues to promise to invade the southern city. According to war monitors, US and Israeli officials held a “high-level virtual meeting” on Thursday about a possible Israeli military operation in Rafah. Previously, the US demanded that Israel develop a plan to evacuate civilians from the area and the reports say Israel did offer a plan on April 1, but it failed to include plans to provide food, water and other services to the civilians.On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes $26 billion in aid for Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/israel-iran-allied-iraqi-militias-swap-strikes-amid-razor-sharp-regional-tensions-1118030148.html

rafah

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

israel invasion of rafah, israel bombardment of gaza, israel's attack on iran,