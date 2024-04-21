https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/moldovan-opposition-parties-create-joint-bloc-during-congress-in-moscow-1118041646.html

Moldovan Opposition Parties Create Joint Bloc During Congress in Moscow

Five Moldovan opposition parties during congress in Moscow on Sunday signed an agreement on creating a joint electoral bloc dubbed "Pobeda" (Victory), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The bloc includes the parties Sor, Sansa, Victorie, Revival, and Power of Moldovan Unity and Accord. He said the Pobeda-Victoria bloc will prepare for the Moldovan presidential election and the referendum on EU accession, scheduled for the fall. Shor nominated himself as the bloc's executive chairman and suggested Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's Gagauzia autonomy, as council secretary. He also said the reason for Moldovan opposition parties to hold a congress in Russia is that Moldova has become a "conquered state." The top Moldovan court on Tuesday gave the green light for the referendum on Moldova’s EU accession bid. Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. In December 2023, EU leaders decided to open accession negotiations.

