Pope Urges Middle East to Reject Vengeance
Pope Francis urged stakeholders in the Middle East on Sunday to reject war and vengeance and opt for the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis urged stakeholders in the Middle East on Sunday to reject war and vengeance and opt for the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
"I renew my appeal not to give in to the logic of vengeance and war. May the paths of dialogue and diplomacy, which can do so much, prevail," he said after the Sunday prayer.
The pontiff said he was following the events unfolding in the region with concern and grief, praying every day for peace in Palestine and Israel.
"I hope that these two peoples may stop suffering soon," the pope added.
The Catholic leader has been advocating for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
and for the start of peace talks. He has also appealed many times for unfettered access of humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the release of hostages.