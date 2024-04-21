https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/two-children-killed-as-car-crashes-into-building-in-michigan-1118036761.html

Two Children Killed as Car Crashes Into Building in Michigan

A young sister and brother were killed and several other people injured when a car crashed into a boat club in the US state of Michigan on Saturday where a birthday party was being held, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has said.

"Unfortunately, in tragedy, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an 8-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who are siblings of each other," Goodnough told a briefing. Several other people were injured in the crash, with nine people, including three children, having been transported to hospitals with serious or life-threatening injuries, he said. The car driver, a 66-year-old woman who crashed 25 feet into the building, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol that caused death, the sheriff added.

