Two Children Killed as Car Crashes Into Building in Michigan
Two Children Killed as Car Crashes Into Building in Michigan
Sputnik International
A young sister and brother were killed and several other people injured when a car crashed into a boat club in the US state of Michigan on Saturday where a birthday party was being held, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has said.
"Unfortunately, in tragedy, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an 8-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who are siblings of each other," Goodnough told a briefing. Several other people were injured in the crash, with nine people, including three children, having been transported to hospitals with serious or life-threatening injuries, he said. The car driver, a 66-year-old woman who crashed 25 feet into the building, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol that caused death, the sheriff added.
Two Children Killed as Car Crashes Into Building in Michigan

04:29 GMT 21.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A young sister and brother were killed and several other people injured when a car crashed into a boat club in the US state of Michigan on Saturday where a birthday party was being held, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has said.
"Unfortunately, in tragedy, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This includes an 8-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who are siblings of each other," Goodnough told a briefing.
Several other people were injured in the crash, with nine people, including three children, having been transported to hospitals with serious or life-threatening injuries, he said.
The car driver, a 66-year-old woman who crashed 25 feet into the building, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol that caused death, the sheriff added.
