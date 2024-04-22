https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/north-korea-fires-unidentified-ballistic-missile-towards-sea-of-japan---s-korean-military-1118049358.html

North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - S Korean Military

North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - S Korean Military

Sputnik International

North Korea has launched another unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

2024-04-22T06:36+0000

2024-04-22T06:36+0000

2024-04-22T06:36+0000

military

north korea

sea of japan

japan

japan coast guard

defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976578_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_dec329a1a32ddd1d6a8f932c79eb0bca.png

"The North launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards [the Sea of Japan]," the South Korean military said in a statement, without providing other details.A ballistic missile presumably launched by North Korea has already fallen, the Japan Coast Guard said.The ballistic missile, presumably fired by North Korea toward Japan, has fallen out of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing Japanese government sources.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/north-korea-launches-several-cruise-missiles-from-east-coast---reports-1116769664.html

north korea

sea of japan

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unidentified ballistic missile, north korea, sea of japan