Russia's Grain Supplies to China Reach $125Mln in January-March

Sputnik International

Russia's grain supplies to China reached a record high of $125 million in the first quarter of 2024, increasing revenues 1.7-fold, according to Sputnik's analysis of data published by China's General Administration of Customs.

Russia increased wheat exports to China almost 12-fold from January-March to $15.8 million, but wheat shipments to China decreased by 18% year-on-year, while Australia remained the largest supplier of this grain to the Asian nation despite its exports falling from $955 million to $536 million, the data showed. Meanwhile, China's imports of Russian barley increased 8.4-fold to $60.3 million in the first quarter of this year, while total barley shipments to China doubled, the data showed. Moreover, China's imports of oats from Russia in January-March increased 2.7-fold and reached $14.7 million, while buckwheat supplies rose 3.3-fold to $20.1 million, according to the data.

