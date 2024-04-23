US Goes 'Slippery Slide' With Sending Its Military Personnel to Ukraine
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiU.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory.
On Saturday, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that the US is considering sending more US advisors to Ukraine in non-combat roles. Anonymous sources told US media the troops will be used to support logistics, maintenance and aid oversight.
Troops from the US and other NATO countries will be in Ukraine fighting Russian troops within a year, security and international relations expert Mark Sleboda predicted on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Monday.
“We (The United States) were at trainers and advisers and CIA and special forces [in Ukraine], and now already, we’re at logistics and maintenance personnel. It’s quite clear where this is going,” Sleboda began. “US troops and [troops] from several other NATO member states will most likely be on the ground in Ukraine fighting the Russians within a year.”
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that includes $61 billion earmarked to support Ukraine, however, Sleboda explains that it will not have a major effect on the battlefield.
“It will, maybe, slow Russian forces down a little bit. That's the extent of what the $61 billion [will do]. And, in another six months or perhaps a year, they'll be back, demanding more from the US taxpayer to try to prop up the Kiev regime a little longer.”
One underreported aspect of the bill is that a large portion of it is going towards replenishing US weapon stockpiles and not weapons that will end up on the battlefield in Ukraine.
“I would say, that of the $61 billion, actually only $14 billion of that is going to go to Ukraine for direct military aid and weapons,” Sleboda explained. “It sounds like a lot of money, it’s really not considering that just one Patriot battery of 6 to 8 launchers costs more than $1 billion, and they’ve already lost several of them.”
The Patriot surface-to-air missile system is considered the most advanced anti-aircraft system in Ukraine’s arsenal. However, the first confirmed Russian destruction of a Patriot system occurred back in May 2023. Since then, several more have been taken out, including two last month.
The reports of an increased US presence in Ukraine were presented as “they’re going to be working out of the US embassy,” in Kiev, Sleboda said, but that assertion is far from reality, he argued.
“I’m not quite sure how big the US embassy is in Kiev, but I doubt it’s enough to set up a maintenance workshop for, I don’t know, Abrams tanks or something like that,” Sleboda jokes. “So it almost certainly means that these US troops will be out and about in Ukraine, probably not too far from the front line. And you can certainly see the slippery slide.”
While the aid shows that, despite some hype in the media, the US is not “giving up on Ukraine,” Sleboda notes that it doesn’t change the calculus for the Russian government, who expected the aid to pass last year after US President Joe Biden requested it in August.
“You already have Ukrainian military commanders speaking anonymously, of course, to the Financial Times, saying that this isn't actually going to change much,” Sleboda recounted.
“The reality is, US aid was flowing freely to the Kiev regime, up until this autumn, and that includes the massive build-up of arms trading and everything else that was used to launch the Kiev regime’s failed counter-offensive in the South that was just mauled, demolished by Russian defenses without even penetrating one of Russia’s defensive lines.”
The most the aid will do, Sleboda reiterated, is “protract the fighting and to make Ukraine’s agony that much longer and more drawn out.”