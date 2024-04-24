https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/biden-to-sign-95bln-aid-package-on-wednesday-to-start-sending-arms-to-ukraine-this-week-1118083581.html
Biden to Sign $95Bln Aid Package on Wednesday to Start Sending Arms to Ukraine This Week
US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he will sign a foreign aid package with some $95 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has said in a statement that he will sign a foreign aid package with some $95 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region and address the American people on Wednesday to start sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.
On Tuesday, the US Senate passed the $95 billion legislation with approximately $61 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26 billion in Israel-related funding and $8 billion for Indo-Pacific security initiatives in a vote of 79-18. The Biden administration is reportedly readying a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine sourced from the legislation.
"I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," Biden said on Tuesday.
The US president added that the situation requires urgent steps on the part of Washington as not only Ukraine but also Israel, as well as numerous refugees and those impacted by conflicts in the Gaza Strip, Sudan and Haiti need assistance.
"I want to thank [Senate Majority] Leader [Chuck ] Schumer, [Senate Minority] Leader [Mitch] McConnell, and all of the bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for this bill. This critical legislation will make our nation and world more secure." Biden said.