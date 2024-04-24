https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/situation-on-battlefield-clear-new-military-aid-to-ukraine-to-not-change-dynamics---kremlin-1118088635.html
Situation on Battlefield Clear, New Military Aid to Ukraine to Not Change Dynamics - Kremlin
Situation on Battlefield Clear, New Military Aid to Ukraine to Not Change Dynamics - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The situation on the battlefield is very clear and all new shipments of weapons to Ukraine will not change the dynamics at the frontline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2024-04-24T10:39+0000
2024-04-24T10:39+0000
2024-04-24T10:39+0000
military
ukraine crisis
dmitry peskov
ukraine
kremlin
united kingdom (uk)
rishi sunak
military aid
foreign military aid
us military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117188069_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_98dc691ab27aa8a295165228ae834511.jpg
"The situation on the battlefield is too eloquent and unambiguous, but we still never tire of repeating that all these new batches of weapons, which are probably already ready, will not change the dynamics at the frontline," Peskov told reporters. When asked if the Russian forces plan to strike routes used for transporting Western weapons to Ukraine, the official said that he is not authorized to reply on the matter.UK Militarization Is an Attempt to Hide Internal Economic IssuesThe United Kingdom's militarization is an attempt to hide internal economic issues, Peskov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/which-western-countries-are-mired-in-ukraine-proxy-conflict-1117737653.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117188069_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8b29f9c3a031074ca56962280ba1a7d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Situation on Battlefield Clear, New Military Aid to Ukraine to Not Change Dynamics - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation on the battlefield is very clear and all new shipments of weapons to Ukraine will not change the dynamics at the frontline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The situation on the battlefield is too eloquent and unambiguous, but we still never tire of repeating that all these new batches of weapons, which are probably already ready, will not change the dynamics at the frontline," Peskov told reporters.
When asked if the Russian forces plan to strike routes used for transporting Western weapons to Ukraine
, the official said that he is not authorized to reply on the matter.
UK Militarization Is an Attempt to Hide Internal Economic Issues
The United Kingdom's militarization is an attempt to hide internal economic issues
, Peskov added.
On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the country will invest 10 billion pounds ($12 billion) to put its defense industry on a "war footing."
"Many are trying to use the situation, escalating it artificially and deliberately, to solve internal problems. We are aware of the difficult economic situation in the UK … Therefore, such militarization of a certain segment of the economy is a way to camouflage amid these difficulties," Peskov noted.