Situation on Battlefield Clear, New Military Aid to Ukraine to Not Change Dynamics - Kremlin

The situation on the battlefield is very clear and all new shipments of weapons to Ukraine will not change the dynamics at the frontline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2024-04-24T10:39+0000

"The situation on the battlefield is too eloquent and unambiguous, but we still never tire of repeating that all these new batches of weapons, which are probably already ready, will not change the dynamics at the frontline," Peskov told reporters. When asked if the Russian forces plan to strike routes used for transporting Western weapons to Ukraine, the official said that he is not authorized to reply on the matter.UK Militarization Is an Attempt to Hide Internal Economic IssuesThe United Kingdom's militarization is an attempt to hide internal economic issues, Peskov added.

