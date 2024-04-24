https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/uae-opens-doors-to-middle-eastern-markets-at-the-world-of-opportunities-forum-1118090099.html

UAE Opens Doors to Middle Eastern Markets at the World of Opportunities Forum

UAE Opens Doors to Middle Eastern Markets at the World of Opportunities Forum

Sputnik International

On April 23-24, Dubai will host an ambitious international business forum called "World of Opportunities" at the city's International Financial Center (DIFC) at the Ritz-Carlton. The event is being organized by two prominent Russian organizations, Roscongress and Synergy.

2024-04-24T13:23+0000

2024-04-24T13:23+0000

2024-04-24T13:23+0000

beyond politics

international financial center

world

dubai

uae

cis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117736966_0:119:3220:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_9d140fc5adb1643a90b1622c1030a872.jpg

Speaking to Sputnik Arabic, Naala Oleynikova, a representative of the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the representative of the ruling royal family, commented on the significance of the current forum.“Today, the UAE is a great opportunity to reach the markets in the Middle East and North Africa. That is, we are talking about the existing infrastructure and funds that are ready to allocate appropriate investments for businesses in different areas," Naala Oleynikova said."Besides, the legislation here is very flexible, local authorities are eager to work with entrepreneurs on settling [different] issues. Plus, there are startups accelerators in place along with digital zones and hubs that help reach customers. That is what makes the UAE a sort of safe haven, where technology and capital flow from both the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] and the whole world,” she emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/world-of-opportunities-forum-boosts-russias-mideast--north-africa-ties-1117959513.html

world

dubai

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world of opportunities forum, russia uae relations, business opportunities at the uae, dubai business opportunities, russia uae cooperation