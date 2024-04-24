International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/uae-opens-doors-to-middle-eastern-markets-at-the-world-of-opportunities-forum-1118090099.html
UAE Opens Doors to Middle Eastern Markets at the World of Opportunities Forum
UAE Opens Doors to Middle Eastern Markets at the World of Opportunities Forum
Sputnik International
On April 23-24, Dubai will host an ambitious international business forum called "World of Opportunities" at the city's International Financial Center (DIFC) at the Ritz-Carlton. The event is being organized by two prominent Russian organizations, Roscongress and Synergy.
2024-04-24T13:23+0000
2024-04-24T13:23+0000
beyond politics
international financial center
world
dubai
uae
cis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117736966_0:119:3220:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_9d140fc5adb1643a90b1622c1030a872.jpg
Speaking to Sputnik Arabic, Naala Oleynikova, a representative of the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the representative of the ruling royal family, commented on the significance of the current forum.“Today, the UAE is a great opportunity to reach the markets in the Middle East and North Africa. That is, we are talking about the existing infrastructure and funds that are ready to allocate appropriate investments for businesses in different areas," Naala Oleynikova said."Besides, the legislation here is very flexible, local authorities are eager to work with entrepreneurs on settling [different] issues. Plus, there are startups accelerators in place along with digital zones and hubs that help reach customers. That is what makes the UAE a sort of safe haven, where technology and capital flow from both the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] and the whole world,” she emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/world-of-opportunities-forum-boosts-russias-mideast--north-africa-ties-1117959513.html
world
dubai
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117736966_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12695cd7285bbee04d8a2e4be19e7d53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world of opportunities forum, russia uae relations, business opportunities at the uae, dubai business opportunities, russia uae cooperation
world of opportunities forum, russia uae relations, business opportunities at the uae, dubai business opportunities, russia uae cooperation

UAE Opens Doors to Middle Eastern Markets at the World of Opportunities Forum

13:23 GMT 24.04.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovThe Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.
The Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
On April 23-24, Dubai will host an ambitious international business forum called "World of Opportunities" at the city's International Financial Center (DIFC) at the Ritz-Carlton. The event is being organized by two prominent Russian organizations, Roscongress and Synergy.
Speaking to Sputnik Arabic, Naala Oleynikova, a representative of the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the representative of the ruling royal family, commented on the significance of the current forum.
“Today, the UAE is a great opportunity to reach the markets in the Middle East and North Africa. That is, we are talking about the existing infrastructure and funds that are ready to allocate appropriate investments for businesses in different areas," Naala Oleynikova said.
"Besides, the legislation here is very flexible, local authorities are eager to work with entrepreneurs on settling [different] issues. Plus, there are startups accelerators in place along with digital zones and hubs that help reach customers. That is what makes the UAE a sort of safe haven, where technology and capital flow from both the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] and the whole world,” she emphasized.
A motorcade transporting Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Qasr Al Watan Palace to meet with United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2024
Beyond Politics
World of Opportunities Forum Boosts Russia’s Mideast & North Africa Ties
16 April, 17:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала