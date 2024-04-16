https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/world-of-opportunities-forum-boosts-russias-mideast--north-africa-ties-1117959513.html

World of Opportunities Forum Boosts Russia’s Mideast & North Africa Ties

In April 23-24 Dubai will host an ambitious international business forum titled “World of Opportunities” in the city’s International Financial Center (DIFC) at the Ritz Carlton. The event is arranged by two prominent Russian organizations, Roscongress and Synergy.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117959786_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fd4c43d79159dcabddfa05167bc038d4.jpg

The latest data shows that the mutual trade turnover among Russia and the nations of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in January-September 2023 reached $8.8 billion and rose by 63% compared to last year’s figures for the same period.At the same time, over the past five years, Russia’s trade performance with the MENA region increased by 83%, standing at $94.9 billion.Russia’s growing business interest in the region requires a platform for open dialogue among top business managers, regulators and representatives of the financial sector.The participants will have a chance to engage in an exciting program and attend talks by speakers at the top of their game, including Tatyana Bakalchuk (CEO of Wildberries), Denis Gribov (Russian Deputy Minister of Education), Mohammed al-Zarooni (CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis), Radiy Khabirov (Head of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan) etc.On the opening day of the forum on April 23, experts will be present to discuss exciting opportunities available to Russian participants across different industries. They will also explore prospects for collaboration within the BRICS framework, as well as the strategic partnership between Russia and Gulf countries, especially in transport and logistics.On the forum's first day, special attention will be paid to deepening Russia-UAE economic ties. Relevant issues will be tackled at several relevant sessions on the sidelines of the forum, such as “Window to the East: opportunities for trade and business in the UAE”, “Trends in the UAE development industry: what to invest in 2024”, “Cooperation prospects in developing medical tourism in the UAE and Russia”, and “Russia and the UAE: realizing industrial and innovative potential through international partnership”.Additional pressing topics that will be addressed on the forum's sidelines include the latest IT developments around the world, the growing tourist industry in BRICS nations, and new opportunities in sports.The second day of the venue, that is April 24, will focus on various applied areas. Participants will engage in discussions on key challenges and opportunities pertaining to the transition to an AI-based economy, initiatives to empower women in pursuing their business potential, and the evolving pharmaceutical and medical business landscape within the context of building joint ventures among BRICS nations.Other second day discussions will be dedicated to global trends in science and education and environmental design as part of the East-West cultural dialogue.For more details, visit the event’s official website.

